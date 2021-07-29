Xiaomi continues to be number 1 smartphone brand in India, tastes success in premium category

Xiaomi has retained its position as the number 1 smartphone brand in India in the second quarter of 2021 with a 28 per cent market share, followed by Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo. The Redmi 9 series, as well as the Redmi Note 10 series, drove the shipments for Xiaomi while online-heavy Galaxy M-series and F-series drove the shipments for Samsung. Overall, the Indian smartphone shipments grew 82 per cent Year on Year to reach 33 million units in Q2 2021, according to the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Monitor service.

The impact of second Covid-19 wave was seen on consumer behaviour as the market declined 14 per cent sequentially in this period, but the fall was less than expected. The offline-centric brands were affected more than the online brands. The demand went up again in June as things started to open up.

Xiaomi tastes success in premium category

Xiaomi's growth was driven by its affordable Redmi 9 series and Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi captured the top four positions in the Top 5 models list with the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10 and Redmi 9, out of which the top three models clocked more than a million shipments. The Redmi 9A has been the best-selling model for the last three quarters.

However, Xiaomi will best remember the quarter for finally tasting success in the premium and ultra-premium categories. It had launched the flagship Mi 11 Ultra in April and even though it didn't go on sale in the second quarter of the year, the other Mi 11 series smartphones were received well.

The company shipped its highest ever volumes in the premium category, capturing more than 7 per cent of the segment.

The Poco story

Xiaomi's spin-off Poco also contributed to the main company's growth. It's been more than a year since Poco separated from Xiaomi and is finally creating an identity of its own. The smartphone maker launched a number of new smartphones in the country including Poco M3 and Poco X3 Pro which helped it grow 480 per cent Year on Year. Poco witnessed an increased demand in the budget segment. The Poco M3, Poco C3 and Poco X3 Pro were the top models for the company.

Meanwhile, both Samsung and Vivo have lost their market share when compared to same time last year, even though both the brands have registered decent growth Year-on-Year. Vivo grew 61 per cent Year-on-Year and held the third position in Q2 2021 while Realme registered a 140 per cent growth in the same period. Realme also became the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphone shipments in India.