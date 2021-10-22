Xiaomi continues to top Indian smartphone market in Q3 2021, total shipments fall

Xiaomi continues to top the Indian smartphone market despite supply issues which have led to an overall decline in shipments. According to Canalys' latest report on India's Q3 smartphone shipments, there was a decline of 5 per cent year on year but, the shipments were 47 percent higher when compared to the last quarter of the same year. The growth over the last quarter can be credited to the country's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Canalys says that the year on year fall was largely because of low-end model supply constraints for the smartphone shipments.

Xiaomi has once again grabbed the top spot by shipping 11.2 million units to the country. It accounted for 24 per cent of the total units shipped. Xiaomi's annual shipments reportedly decreased by 14 percent in Q3 2021 as it shipped 11.2 million units, as compared to 13.1 million units in the same quarter last year. Its market share is also said to be reduced from 26 percent in Q3 2020 to 24 percent in Q3 2021.

This year has been crucial for Xiaomi as it not only pushed towards the premium category but, also went through an identity change. The smartphone maker tried to establish itself as a premium brand with the Mi 11 series (most notably the Mi 11 Ultra). However, it very recently decided to stop using the Mi branding for any of its products. Instead, all new Xiaomi devices have the company's name on them.

Samsung sits in the second spot with 9.1 million units and accounts for 19 percent of the Indian market share. The South Korean electronics maker also had a 20 per cent market share till last year. Canalys says that the top five vendors included Vivo, Realme, and Oppo as well.

Vivo came in third with 8.1 million smartphone shipments, raking in 17 percent of the market share. Realme took the fourth spot with 7.5 million shipments and a 16 percent market share. Oppo was the last in the top five list with 6.2 million shipments and 13 percent market share.