Xiaomi could launch its budget Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G phone in India soon: Check expected specs

It seems that Xiaomi is still not ready to announce the Redmi 11 series as the company keeps launching new versions under the Redmi 10 lineup. The company is already selling Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi 10 Power, and Redmi 10A smartphones in India and it is now expected to take the wraps off the Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G device.

The firmware of the unreleased Redmi 10 Prime+ model has reportedly been spotted on the Chinese social media website, Weibo. The listing suggests that this is an Indian model, which has model number Redmi 22041219I. The same model has already been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, indicating that the launch might not be too far away.

As the name suggests, this will be a 5G budget phone from Xiaomi. It is being said that the upcoming Redmi phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E, which was announced in China earlier this year. If this is true, then we know the possible specifications of the Redmi 10 Prime+. Keep reading to know more.

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G: Expected specifications, price in India

The upcoming Redmi phone could come with a 6.5-inch display that operates at Full HD+ resolution. The device has support for 90Hz refresh rate display and features a waterdrop-style notched display. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The device will likely ship with Android 12 out of the box.

The Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is expected to have a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The budget phone will likely offer a 3.5mm headphone jack. This Redmi smartphone could feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company could provide support for 18W fast charge tech.

The Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G is expected to be priced in India between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 price segment. The company is expected to offer 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as the model. As we are yet to hear about the new Redmi phone, users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.