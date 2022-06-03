Xiaomi ends support for Redmi Note 7 and 69 other phones: Check full list

Xiaomi has updated its list of phones that no longer have support for software or firmware updates. Smartphones such as the Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, Redmi 7, Mi 9 SE, Mi Play, and more have been included in the End-of-Support (EOS) list. The Chinese company has asserted that its support might now stop offering assistance in terms of security vulnerability reports.
In case you are unaware, Xiaomi usually provides monthly and quarterly security patch updates for its devices for at least two years. Some of the premium phones get support for longer software updates. With these, the company releases security vulnerability fixes and other security or stability improvements.
You can check out the full list below if you want to know whether your Xiaomi smartphone has been included in the EOS list. Having said that, if you find your smartphone in this list, then it means that it is time for you to buy a new phone, as it is important to have a device that is eligible for receiving software updates for smoother functioning.
Redmi 1
Redmi 1S
Redmi 2
Redmi 2A
Redmi 3
Redmi 3S
Redmi 3X
Redmi 4
Redmi 4X
Redmi 4A
Redmi 5
Redmi 5 Plus
Redmi 5A
Redmi Note 1
Redmi Note 1S
Redmi Note 2
Redmi Note 2 Pro
Redmi Note 3
Redmi Note 4
Redmi Note 4X
Redmi Note 5
Redmi Note 5A
Redmi Pro
Redmi 6
Redmi 6 Pro
Redmi 6A
Redmi S2
Redmi Y2
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Redmi go
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7S
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi K20
Redmi 7
Redmi Y3
Mi 1
Mi 2
Mi 2A
Mi 3
Mi 4
Mi 4S
Mi 4c
Mi 5
Mi 5s
Mi 5s Plus
Mi 5c
Mi 5X
Mi 6
Mi 6X
Mi 8 SE
Mi Note
Mi Note 2
Mi Note 3
Mi Note Pro
MIX
MIX 2
Mi MAX
Mi MAX 2
Mi A1
Mi A2
Mi A2 Lite
Mi Pad
Mi Pad 2
Mi Pad 3
Mi Pad 4
Mi Pad 4 Plus
Mi MAX 3
Mi 8 Lite
MIX 2S
Mi MIX 2S
Mi 8 Explorer Edition
MIX 3
Mi MIX 3
Mi 8 UD
Mi 9 SE
Mi PLAY
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today