Xiaomi Flagship Days brings discounts on Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Mi 11X, Mi Notebook Horizon, and more products

Xiaomi Flagship Days sale is now live on the company's online store and is probably the last chance this year for those waiting for discounts on Xiaomi products. The sale kicked off on December 7 and will run until December 11.

The company highlights massive discounts on the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Mi 11X 5G, Mi Notebook Horizon 14, and Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Smart TV.

Starting with Xiaomi phones, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available at as low as Rs 21,499 for the basic 6GB RAM model. The smartphone was launched in India back in September this year at a starting price of Rs 26,999. During the sale, Xiaomi offers up to Rs 4,000 instant discount on the purchase with ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI transactions. Consumers can also avail of an additional Rs 500 discount with the Reward Mi Coupon.

The Mi 11X is also available with discounts during the Xiaomi Flagship Days sale on Mi.com. The Mi 11X was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999 but is now available at as low as Rs 22,499, a discount of Rs 7,500. It is available with up to Rs 4,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI transactions, along with other offers that bring down the overall price of the smartphone.

During the online sale, Xiaomi has also announced discounts on its Mi Notebook Horizon 14, which is available at as low as Rs 51,499. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptop with Intel i7 was launched last year at Rs 56,999. Customers can avail up to Rs 3,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

The company's flagship-grade Mi 11X Pro is also available with limited period discounts during Flagship Days sale on Mi.com. The Mi 11X Pro that launched in India at Rs 39,990 for the 128GB storage model and Rs 41,999 for the 256GB model is available at as low as Rs 31,499 (128GB model). The 256GB storage model of the smartphone is available at Rs 38,999. Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 2,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Lastly, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon is available with a flat Rs 1,000 discount during the sale. Launched in India earlier this year, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon was priced at Rs 23,999, but during the ongoing sale, it is available at Rs 22,999.