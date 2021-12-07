Xiaomi flagship days sale on Amazon: Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and others available with discounts

Amazon India is hosting Xiaomi flagship days sale on its platform where a number of premium smartphones from Xiaomi are available with heavy discounts and cashback offers. The deals are available on the existing Mi 11 series smartphones - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Apart from this, the customers can also get up to Rs 4,000 instant discount if the purchase is made using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. There is also an off up to Rs 5,000 on some phones during the same sale. Xiaomi flagship days sale on Amazon will be live between December 7 and December 11, 2021.

You can check all deals on mobiles here.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available during the sale at Rs 26,999 (base variant) after the above-mentioned ICICI Bank discount. The phone was launched in India at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 28,999. The smartphone comes in four colour variants - Tuscany Coral, Diamond Dazzle, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The panel supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The triple rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The next phone available during the sale is the Mi 11X. The affordable flagship phone from Xiaomi was launched at Rs 29,999 earlier this year and has gone on sale multiple times since then. It is currently available at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. On top of this, customers can get Rs 4,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit card and Rs 5,000 off in exchange for your old phones.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Mi 11X is equipped with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Lastly, you can get a more powerful Mi 11X Pro with Snapdragon 888 SoC with Rs 2,500 instant discount and Rs 5,000 off in exchange for your old phone. Mi 11X Pro shares most of its features with the Mi 11X but comes with a better Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 108-megapixel main camera.