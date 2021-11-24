Xiaomi hit hard by global chip shortage, loses number 2 spot to Apple

Xiaomi has been hit hard by the global chip shortage as its growth over the third quarter has slowed down, allowing Apple to replace the Chinese smartphone maker as the second largest smartphone brand in the world. Xiaomi had recently removed Apple (AAPL) to grab the second spot but has now shifted to number three. The smartphone maker blames the decline on the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, which it expects to continue through the first half of next year.

"This year, there is a very special background, and that is there is a shortage of components globally," Wang Xiang, Xiaomi's president, said on an earnings call. "The shortage is a big challenge to us." Despite the global chip shortage, Xiaomi expects to ship roughly 190 million smartphones in 2021, which is a rise of about 29 per cent from last year. On the other hand, Apple has seen a major jump because of the introduction of iPhone models and heavy discounts on the older ones.

Xiaomi's revenue climbed just 8 per cent to 78 billion yuan ($12.2 billion) in the September quarter, but well off the 64 per cent pace of the previous three months. The company's net income plummeted 84 per cent to 788.6 million yuan after the company took a 3.5 billion yuan hit from losses in investments. "We faced fairly big pressure in the third quarter" from chip shortages, President Wang Xiang told reporters after the results. "This will continue in the fourth quarter, but will start to ease in 2022."

The company said that it has been impacted by the global macro-environment as well as market sentiment towards the technology sector in China in the third quarter, in an official statement. Xiaomi said that its long-term investments measured at fair value through profit or loss in the current period have generated unrealised financial losses, which have had a substantial impact on Xiaomi's net profit.

The company said that its core business profitability maintained steady growth.

"During the third quarter of 2021, we continue to strengthen our core 'Smartphone × AIoT' strategy and advance in the premium smartphone market. We ranked 1st in terms of smartphone shipments in 11 countries and regions. We continued to explore and innovate in product and technology to further enhance our competitiveness in the premium market. Our internet services revenue reached a new quarterly high and we remain committed to investing in research and development that underpins our products' core competitiveness," Xiaomi Corporation said.

As of 22 November, 2021, Xiaomi's global MIUI 30-day active users exceeded 500 million, marking another milestone for the "Smartphone x AIoT" strategy.