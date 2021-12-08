Xiaomi in 2021: Mi 11X Pro, Redmi Note 10 were worth buying but some you shouldn't have bought

Xiaomi, as a smartphone brand, has made its mark in India, and 2021 was a crucial year for the company. The year saw Xiaomi launching its premium smartphone, Mi 11 Ultra, at Rs 69,999, while with the Redmi category, it made sure that it offered accessible smartphones to the masses.

Xiaomi surpassed the two biggest smartphone giants, Apple and Samsung, to become the top smartphone manufacturer in the world for the first time, in August 2021, as per Counterpoint Research. From being a brand that only focused on budget smartphones to one that now offers phones across price categories, Xiaomi has come a long way.

Now that we are heading towards the end of the year, we decided to list the top Xiaomi phones to buy and some you can skip this year. Since we have reviewed most of these smartphones, right from Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Mi 11X Pro to Redmi Note 11T 5G, you will get a better perspective of these devices.

So here's our pick for the top Xiaomi phones from 2021.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the top budget offerings this year. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is further paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device has a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Moreover, it gets a 5020mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Our verdict: In our review, we found out that Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a great design. It is equipped with a brilliant set of cameras and sports an excellent 120Hz high-refresh rate display. All in all, it's a great device to purchase if you're concerned about 5G.

Read our full review here

Mi 11 Lite

The Mi 11 Lite is sure to grab plenty of eyeballs with its gorgeous looking design. It is also one of the slimmest and lightweight devices one can get. With the device measuring 6.8mm of thickness and a weight of 157 grams. The Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, the same as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The device is equipped with 64-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. A 4250mAh battery with 33W charging powers it.

Our verdict: The biggest USP of the Mi 11 Lite is its design. The device feels good in the hand and is extremely lightweight. It may not pack the best hardware in the segment, but it is enough for casual users. You should skip the Mi Lite only if performance and 5G is a top priority.

Read our full review here

Mi 11X 5G

Mi 11X

Mi 11X is the device to consider if you have a budget of around Rs 30000. The device offers high-end hardware and an impressive design. As for the specs, Mi 11X features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It ships with a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone has up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel lens for a selfie—a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging powers this Mi 11X.

Our verdict: The Mi 11X is an easy phone to recommend in the sub 30k segment. It offers excellent performance with the Snapdragon 870. Plus, the excellent display adds to the overall display. That said, cameras are not as impressive as one would expect.

Read our full review here

Mi 11X Pro

The Mi 11X Pro is the most premium phone available for purchase in India right now. Priced at Rs 39,999, it goes neck to neck with the OnePlus 9. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset that powered almost all 2021 Android flagship. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh. Along with that, Mi 11X Pro gets 108-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device comes with a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Our verdict: The Mi 11X Pro is a top-notch device that has most things going for it except its software. That said, it's an excellent value for money device under 40,000.

Read our full review here

Redmi Note 10

The next device in this list hails from the Redmi Note 10 lineup. The device caters to buyers in the sub 15k segment. It features a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 678 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera and a 13-megapixel shooter for selfies. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Our verdict: Redmi hasn't compromised with the design of the Redmi Note 10 despite its low price. Along with that, it brings an impressive display and battery life. The Redmi Note 10 is a no-brainer in the sub 15k segment.

Read our full review here

Xiaomi phones you can skip this year

Redmi 9i

The Redmi 9i is a phone from Xiaomi that you should skip as there are much better options available from the same brand at a marginally higher price. For specs, the smartphone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The Redmi 9i ships with an Helio G25 chipset. It has a single 13-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging.

If you are looking for a similarly priced device, go for the Redmi 9, which offers a better chipset and a better set of cameras.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is a device that has nothing new to offer apart from 5G. The device is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 5000mAh. It's worth noting that the device only supports 18W charging, which is much lesser than the 33W charging on Redmi Note 10 Pro.

If 5G isn't your concern, get the Redmi Note 10 Pro which has the same specs as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max minus the 108-megapixel primary camera.

Read our full review here



