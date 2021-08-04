Xiaomi increases Redmi Note 10 price for the third time, Note 10T 5G gets expensive tooI

The Redmi Note 10 price in India has been increased for the third time since its launch, making the smartphone expensive than before. Xiaomi has increased the price of Redmi Note 10 by Rs 500. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10 in March at a starting price of Rs 11,999 but, has been increasing the cost by Rs 500 each time. After the latest hike, the base variant of the Redmi Note 10 costs Rs 13,499 in India. Along with this, Xiaomi has also increased the India pricing of recently launched Redmi Note 10T 5G by Rs 500.

The Redmi Note was launched at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant was priced at Rs 13,999. With the latest price hike, the variants cost Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499, respectively.

Meanwhile, the base variant of Redmi Note 10T 5G with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 14,99 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,499.

The new prices of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10T 5G are now reflecting on Xiaomi's official website as well as online retail stores. The same price should also be available in the offline stores.

Xiaomi hasn't given a reason for the latest price hike but, in July had cited the shortage of components for a possible hike. These components include - chipsets, display panels, display driver, back panels, battery etc. Xiaomi had confirmed that the price hike will only affect Xiaomi smartphones but, also other products. Since then, it has also increased the price of its smart TVs.

"Since the last one year, we have witnessed shortages across the supply chain. Due to massive demand-supply mismatch, the majority of components used in smartphones, Smart TV and other electronics gadgets have seen constant upward movement in their prices," the statement from Xiaomi read.

The statement also cited an increase in shipping charges, claiming that it has affected almost all technology players including Xiaomi.

"This, coupled with an unprecedented increase in shipping charges has had an effect on almost all the technology players including us. While we have tried to absorb the increasing costs, some of our products have witnessed a price hike," the statement read.