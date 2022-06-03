Xiaomi India appoints Alvin Tse to replace Manu Jain, Anuj Sharma returns as CMO

Xiaomi India, on June 3, announced various organisational changes for the next phase of its growth. The company has announced a new General Manager for Xiaomi India months after former India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain moved on to a global role as Group Vice President. Alvin Tse is now the new General Manager of Xiaomi India.

Tse is a Xiaomi Global founding team member, Poco founding member, and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia. Post his transition, Tse will join hands with the current Xiaomi India leadership team, which currently includes COO Muralikrishnan B, CBO Raghu Reddy and CFO Sameer BS Rao.

Anuj Sharma, who was previously appointed as Poco India's Country Director, will rejoin as Chief Marketing Officer for Xiaomi India. Sharma was appointed as Poco India's Country Director in 2020 after the spin-off brand parted ways with Xiaomi to become an independent global company. In his new role, Sharma will spearhead the overall brand and marketing strategy for Xiaomi India.

The organisational changes come amidst the time Xiaomi India has been in turmoil following tax fraud cases charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India, the Income Tax Department of India and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The number one smartphone company in India was accused of making illegal remittances to foreign entities and showing them as royalty payments. The ED seized Xiaomi India's assets worth Rs 5,550 crores. The court later asked the ED to release the assets while the investigation continues.

Xiaomi India later accused the government agencies of making threats of physical violence during the investigation. The company said that its top executives "were able to resist the pressure for some time," but they ultimately relented under such extreme and hostile abuse and pressure and involuntarily made some statements.