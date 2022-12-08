Xiaomi India business head Raghu Reddy quits to pursue different growth opportunities

One of Xiaomi India's top leaders, Raghu Reddy, has stepped down to "pursue different growth opportunities." A Xiaomi India spokesperson confirmed his resignation to India Today Tech, though his replacement remains unclear. Reddy joined the company nearly six years ago as sales head and transitioned to the role of the chief business officer until his exit. His exit comes amid Xiaomi India's troubles with the Indian Enforcement Directorate over alleged violations of foreign exchange regulations.

In a statement, Xiaomi India said Reddy played a "significant" role in the company's growth in India. The full statement reads:

"It has been a privilege to have Raghu as an integral part of the Xiaomi India Leadership team. He has played an influential and significant role in Xiaomi becoming the #1 Smartphone and Smart TV brand in India. Would like to extend thanks from the complete Xiaomi India family to Raghu for his 'can do' spirit, collaborative mindset, and passion for Xiaomi, our Mi fans, and partners. As he moves on to pursue different growth opportunities externally, we wish him all the best for his journey. Xiaomi India has built a strong leadership team over the years and we will look to strengthen this going forward. As a brand, we will continue to focus on delivering innovation for everyone and democratizing technology for the masses."

Before his recent role, Reddy oversaw Xiaomi India's sales online, which contributed substantially to the company's overall growth. He had a similar role at Softbank-backed Snapdeal.

Reddy's resignation comes months after the exit of Xiaomi India's director of offline sales, Sunil Baby. The latter is often credited with helping Xiaomi India expand its offline presence. Since early 2022, the company has been witnessing an overhaul following the transition of Manu Kumar Jain to a global role after leading the Indian operations and troubles with the Indian government. The company's India division is being headed by Muralikrishnan B.