Xiaomi is launching the first Redmi laptop tomorrow, here is what you should expect

Xiaomi is set to launch the first ever RedmiBook laptops in India on Tuesday. The electronics maker had entered the laptop market last year with the introduction of Mi laptops and has been teasing the new machines for the past few days. It has also revealed the colour variant for the new RedmiBook but, most other details have been kept under the wraps. We should expect Xiaomi to launch at least two models of the new RedmiBook on August 3. Of course, it will be an online only event keeping up with the current times.

The launch will expand Redmi's portfolio beyond smartphones and accessories. It has also been a Xiaomi's go-to brand for the more affordable products while Mi products cater to more premium set of customers.

"Last year, Redmi had become more than a smartphone brand by launching power banks, earbuds, and smart bands. This year, we launched smart TVs also. And now we have decided to launch RedmiBook," Xiaomi had said in its invite.

What do we know about the RedmiBook?

There are reports suggesting that Xiaomi can launch the RedmiBook in 15-inch screen size. This is likely to be a Full HD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution. Xiaomi has teased a design with slight bezels around the screen which should help it house the webcam. That will be interesting to see because last year's Mi laptops ditched the feature and shipped with a USB webcam.

The connectivity options on the upcoming RedmiBook are likely to include a dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, as well as USB 3.1 Type-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an audio jack. The device will likely have two 2W stereo speakers onboard. The laptop is likely to run Windows 10, but users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 once the new version is released.

One of the interesting features of the new RedmiBook is likely to be the presence of Intel's 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 Tiger Lake processors. This will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. Xiaomi has also confirmed through a social media post that the RedmiBook will have a battery life of about 10 hours. It may ship with a 65W charger.

Xiaomi had earlier confirmed availability on Flipkart in a promotional teaser. The laptop will likely be available via Mi.com also.

How much should the new RedmiBook cost?

We have absolutely no idea which of its existing laptop Xiaomi is bringing to India but, simply going by the suggested specifications, the machine should not cost more than Rs 50,000. Xiaomi is likely to target students, first time job seekers and casual laptop users with the new products. Given its history, it will look to keep the pricing very aggressive and don't be surprised if the laptop costs around Rs 40,000.

There is also a possibility that Xiaomi positions the second model at a more aggressive price point targeting the students. However, we will get to know the official price of RedmiBook once it is launched on August 3.