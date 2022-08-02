Xiaomi launches AR glasses with dual camera setup and OLED screen

Xiaomi has launched a new pair of smart glasses that it first showed off as a prototype back in 2021 and the product is now ready. The company has announced its first Mijia AR Glasses Camera in China at an introductory price of CNY 2,499, which is around Rs 29,030 in India when converted. There is no word on the global launch yet and it is also unknown whether the device will come to India or not. Xiaomi sells a wide range of products in its home country and not all of them make their way to the Indian market. But, the company has announced a few of them in India. We will have to wait for some time to know more about it.

The latest Mijia Glasses Camera is currently up for pre-order via Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform, Youpin. Xiaomi has offered products in India too, on a crowdfunding basis. So you never know, the brand could bring it in the future.

As for the features, the smart glasses have a dual camera setup that is placed on the sides. There is a 50-megapixel Auad Bayer four-in-one wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera with split OIS optical stabilization. The company claims to have support for 5X optical zoom too and up to 15x hybrid zoom.

While the device looks pretty bulky in photos, the company is claiming that the glasses weigh just about 100g, which means it is pretty lightweight and a user shouldn't have much of an issue while wearing it for some time.

One will be able to control the smart glasses via the company's Mijia app. With the help of this app, users will be able to quickly import photos to their phone and share them. The product is capable of recording 100 minutes of video continuously.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 chipset, which is accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device has an OLED screen with a peak brightness of 3,000nits, 3281ppi density and it even has TUV certification for blue light levels.

The new smart glasses from Xiaomi are equipped with a 1,020mAh battery with support for 10W wireless charging. Xiaomi is claiming that 30 minutes of charge can top up the battery by 80 percent from zero. Other features are live translation on the screen and it has support for digital assistant as well.

