Xiaomi launches Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support

Xiaomi has introduced its Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger in India on Monday afternoon. The new charger from Xiaomi will come with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable. The charger has a single USB Type-A port but, Xiaomi claims that it can juice up multiple devices including smartphones, laptops, headphones and more. As the name suggests, the charger will deliver 67W output to fast charge several devices. Xiaomi had famously launched the Mi 11 Ultra with support for 67W fast charging earlier this year. However, the phone ships in India with a 55W fast charger.

Xiaomi's India is promoting the Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger as the "one charger to fuel them all" meaning it can charge phones, laptops, and other USB Type-C devices. The charger comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The charger seems to come in a sleek, white body.

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger price in India

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger price in India has been set at Rs 1,999. The charger has been priced quite aggressively. It will be available on company's website, Mi Home stores, and other major brick-and-mortar stores across the country. The charger will come with a 100 cm 6A Type C cable.

The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger will particularly be useful for the Mi 11 Ultra users as it is the only Xiaomi smartphone in India that supports this fast charge tech. The charger will only sell in the white colour variant in India. It is now listed on Xiaomi's official website and can be bought from there.

Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger features

As the name suggests, Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger supports high level of 67W fast charging. It is compatible with most gadgets including smartphones, headphones and laptops. The charger is certified by Qualcomm to offer the Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It has built-in Surge Protection to meet all the quality, safety, and reliability standards.

The charger takes an input of 100-120V and provides an output of 67W. Lastly, the BIS certified charging accessory features a polycarbonate body.