Xiaomi launches Mi TV 5X, Mi Router Gigabit Edition and Mi Home Security Camera 2K Pro: Check price and features

Xiaomi has launched a range of new products during its Smarter Living 2022 event including the new Mi Notebook, Mi security camera and WiFi routers, among others. The Mi TV 5X is Xiaomi's upgrade on last year's Mi TV 4X series and comes with major improvements like support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, the Mi Wi-Fi router is company's first product in this category in India. All these products were launched during an online event. Xiaomi is also giving launch offers on most of these products. Here is a look at some important products unveiled during Mi Smarter Living 2022.

Mi TV 5X

Mi TV 5X

Xiaomi has launched its new Mi TV 5X series in three variants - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. The highlight of the new smart TV by Xiaomi is a truly bezel-less experience with up to 96.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The television comes in a premium metallic finish and features Xiaomi's proprietary display technology called Vivid Picture Engine 2. The technology promises to enhance colour, contrast, saturation and brightness.

The Mi TV 5X comes with a 4K HDR display (3840x2160 pixels resolution) and supports DolbyVision, HDR10+, HDR 10 and HLG for enhanced picture quality. There is a 94% DCI P3 Wide Color Gamut with a total of 1 billion colours. For audio, the smart TV comes with dual speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD.

The Mi TV 5X is powered by a 64-bit quad-core A55 CPU with Mali G52 MP2, 2GB RAM and 16GB Storage. It runs Android TV 10 that features Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast. It also carries PatchWall 4 that comes with new features like IMDb rating integration, Universal Search and more.

Connectivity options on the smart TV include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, an optical output, a 3.5mm port and an AV Input. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 with BLE as well as dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11.

Mi TV 5X Series will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma, starting 12 PM, September 7, 2021, at Rs 31,999 for the 43-inch variant. The 50-inch option will come at Rs 41,999 and the 55-inch variant will retail for Rs 47,999.

Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI. There is also an option of up to 9 month No Cost EMI offers from leading Banks and NBFCs.

Mi 360 Home security camera

Mi 360 Home security camera

Xiaomi also announced its Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro during its Smarter Living 2022 event. The new security camera by the company comes with a 2-megapixel lens that boasts a 2k (1296 pixels) resolution and retails for a price of Rs 4,499. The camera is capable of providing a 360-degree panoramic view as well as a 118-degree tilt horizontally.

The security camera is equipped with dual-band WiFi 2.4GHz/ 5GHz for internet connectivity. Xiaomi says that the camera comes with an f/1.4 aperture for enhanced low light capture. Another technology that helps with low-light video recording is the infrared night vision on the Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro.

The new security camera is capable of storing its recordings in three manners - cloud storage, local microSD card or NAS or network access storage. It supports connection with devices running Android 4.4 and above or IOS 9.0 and above. It also comes with two-way voice calling with dual mics, as well as an active noise reduction technology, in order to let you talk to your loved ones right through the Mi 360 Home Security Camera.

For ensuring privacy, the security camera also comes with a physical privacy shield that can be enabled easily with a single tap. The camera can be managed easily through the Mi Home app, which is now available even on your Redmi TV and Mi TV.

Mi Router 4a Gigabit Edition

Mi Router 4a Gigabit Edition

The new router by Xiaomi comes with Gigabit network ports and four precision, omnidirectional antennas. There is a dual-core CPU that backs the router. In addition, the router features dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5GHz WiFi that offers wireless connection bandwidth of up to 1167 mbps.

It also comes with a dual-band integration named WiFi Smart Connect that combines both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels under one WiFi name for automatic switching between the two. Mi Router 4a Gigabit Edition has been priced at Rs 2,199.