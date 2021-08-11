Xiaomi launches Mi TV OLED 77 and Mi TV 6 OLED series

Xiaomi has expanded its smart TV portfolio with the launch of Mi TV OLED 77 and Mi TV 6 OLED series in China. Both the smart TVs were launched in Xiaomi's domestic market on Tuesday evening during a mega launch event which lasted for nearly three hours. The same event saw Xiaomi unveil the Mi Mix 4 first smartphone with an under-display camera, its new Mi Pad 5 series tablets and also, company's first robot CyberDog. Xiaomi has not revealed if and how many of these products will come to the Indian market.

Coming back to the smart TVs, Mi TV OLED 77 is company's most premium and largest smart TV now. It builds on the Mi TV QLED 75 Xiaomi had launched earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Mi TV 6 OLED is Xiaomi's second-generation OLED TV which comes with few upgrades and a reduced starting price.

Mi TV 6 OLED features, specifications and price

Xiaomi has introduced the Mi TV 6 OLED in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. The new generation smart TV comes with narrow bezels and is said to be optimised for heat dissipation. As the name suggests, it has a 4K OLED screen with a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has 10-bit professional color depth, 900 nits peak brightness, 98.5 percent P3 color gamut, and MEMC support. The display also supports HDR content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

For the audio, you get a dual-channel 12.5W four-unit speaker. It has also passed IMAX Enhanced Audio and Video certification. The smart TV is powered by MediaTek 9638 quad-core processor that packs Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The price of the 55-inch model has been kept at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 65,400) while the 65-inch model will cost CNY 7,699 (around Rs 88,300).

Mi TV OLED 77 features, specifications and price

The Mi TV OLED 77 features Xiaomi's flagship OLED V21 panel, which boasts 10-bit color that covers 98.5% of DCI-P3 gamut and 1000 nits brightness. It uses a 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate via HDMI 2.1. The panel is also helped by MEMC technology,



For audio, this one gets a nine-speaker 70W 3.1 sound system tuned by Harmon Kardon. there's support for IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The TV is priced at CNY 1999 (around Rs 2,30,000).