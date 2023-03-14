Xiaomi launches new Redmi Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV features; check price, specs

Xiaomi unveiled the latest addition to its TV portfolio with the launch of the Redmi Smart Fire TV on Tuesday. As the first Fire OS-powered smart TV, the Redmi Fire TV offers all the features that one expects from an Amazon Fire TV Stick, including Alexa access with a voice remote and a TV.

It comes with Amazon's Fire OS 7 and gets a High Definition-Ready (HD-Ready) display, powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology along with 20W speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and DTS: Virtual X technology.

"With this addition to our portfolio, we hope to build the momentum of providing our consumers with the best hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative, and affordable smart TV experiences, with the power of choice at their fingertips," said Sudeep Sahu, Deputy Head of Product at Xiaomi India.

The smart TV also comes with the Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa which ensures ease of usage across a wide range of functions and control. It has buttons like TV Guide, Play Back controls, Channel up/down, mute, and shortcuts to popular apps, like most other smart TV remotes. What is different is that one can easily switch channels, and search for titles by pressing & holding the dedicated Alexa button and giving a voice command.

The TV is 32 inches in size and has a 95.72% screen-to-body ratio, featuring a metallic frame. It is also powered by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics.

It also supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Miracast, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. In addition to 2 HDMI ports (ARC x 1), it also comes with 2 USB ports and an AV and earphone port.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch will be available for a price of Rs 13,999 on Mi.com and Amazon.in. However, there is an introductory price of Rs 11,999, which includes an additional offer of Rs 1,000 on Mi.com and Amazon.in.