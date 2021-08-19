Xiaomi launches Redmi 10 with Helio G88 chipset and 90Hz display

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Redmi 10 in Malaysia following a number of teasers. The Redmi 10 is an affordable offering from Xiaomi and sits under the Note 10 series. It comes with a 90Hz adaptive display, a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone was announced through a blog post by Xiaomi which doesn't mention anything about its availability too. There is still no official word on when and if this smartphone will be launched in India.

However, the Redmi series has been very important for Xiaomi in the Indian market and it would be safe to assume that the phone will arrive to the country soon. Xiaomi had started the year by launching the Redmi 9 Power but, since then it has been focusing on the Note 10 series smartphones.

Redmi 10 price

The Redmi 10 price has been set at $179 (around Rs 13,300) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, $199 (roughly Rs. 14,800) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and $219 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colour options.

Redmi 10 specifications and features

The Redmi 10 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11.

The phone boasts of a quad rear camera setup which consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth. There is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The smartphone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers. Redmi 10 also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

Redmi 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Xiaomi will ship the phone with a 22.5W fast charger inside the box.