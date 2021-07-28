Xiaomi launches Redmi K40 Gaming Edition inverse scale colour option

Xiaomi has introduced a new Inverse Scale colour option of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China. The smartphone was launched earlier this year keeping in mind the gaming enthusiasts and was rebranded as the Poco F3 GT for the Indian market. The new colour option has a black pattern with silver trigger buttons on the side. The new colour option only comes with a different finish but, has exactly the same specifications as the standard Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which was introduced in April.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Inverse Scale colour option through the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The phone has a unique black patterned back, pop-up shoulder buttons with a silver hint, and red LED glow on the sides of the camera module. The new colour variant has only been launched in 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,900).

The smartphone will go on sale in China starting July 29.

To recall, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with HDR 10+ support. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The smartphone features a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging

While Xiaomi is focusing on the Redmi K40 series for now, leaks suggest that a Redmi K50 series phone might be in works too. The successor is tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC and 67W fast charging support. Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station has shared that the lineup may have an E5 'luminescent material' display from Samsung. The screen is expected to support 2K resolution and feature 120Hz refresh rate.

There is still no word from Xiaomi on when the new phone can be launched but, one can expect multiple variants of the same like Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+.