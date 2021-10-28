Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, price starts at around Rs 14,000

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ were launched in China during an online event on Thursday evening. The line-up succeeds this year's Redmi Note 10 series. The latter was introduced in India alongside the global markets but, Xiaomi has decided to launch the Redmi Note 11 smartphones in China first. It will be interesting to see when and if these devices are eventually introduced in the country.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 11 series is that all three models get AMOLED displays, while the top-end Redmi Note 11 Pro+ also brings support for 120W fast charging. Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Watch 2 and Redmi Smart Band Pro in its domestic market alongside the Redmi Note 11 series. Here is all you need to know about Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Prices

The Redmi Note 11 price starts at CNY 1199 (around Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1299 (around Rs 15,200), the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1499 (around Rs 17,500) and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at 1699 (around Rs 19,800).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro price starts at CNY 1599 (around Rs 18,700) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ price starts at CNY 1899 (around Rs 22,200) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, CNY 2099 (around Rs 24,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and CNY 2299 (around Rs 26,900) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 11 features and specifications

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This itself will be an upgrade to last year's Redmi Note 10 which had a 60Hz display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 features a 50 megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 11 Pro features and specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with DCI P3 wide colour gamut and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a more capable MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone runs on Android 11 OS and houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro features a 108 megapixel camera on the rear.. It's worth mentioning that last year's Redmi Note 10 had a 64-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone will be equipped with JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features and specifications

Xiaomi reserved the best features for the high-end Redmi Note 10 Pro+. It is equipped with a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset was used on the OnePlus Nord 2 earlier this year.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ may has the same camera setup at the back as the Redmi Note 11 Pro. On the front, it should get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi claims that the phone will charge from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 15 minutes. The smartphone will be equipped with JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support.