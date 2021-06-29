Xiaomi likely to launch Mi Notebook Pro X with 11th Gen Intel CPU on June 30

Xiaomi is likely to launch its new notebook, the Mi Note Book Pro X later this week on June 30. The electronics maker has shared a few posters on Chinese microblogging website Weibo confirming the new product and also suggesting that it may be introduced in China before other markets. The new laptop will join other Mi Notebooks like Mi Notebook Pro 15 OLED, Mi Notebook Pro 14, and others.

Xiaomi has also posted a few teasers of the Mi Notebook Pro, confirming some of its features. The laptop is expected to pack the latest Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce GPU according to the teaser.

The poster on the Chinese social media platform suggests that the Mi Notebook Pro X will be powered by an Intel 11-generation H35 SoC that can run at 45W. Another post hints that the new Mi laptop will be powered by Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. This should allow the laptop to run many modern games. However, the exact configuration and specifications of the laptop will be known after the launch.

The launch will one of the many Xiaomi is planning over the next few weeks and months. It is expected to launch a new tablet in its domestic market, while there are reports suggesting that both Mi Mi Fold and Mi 11 Ultra are likely to get a successor before the end of this year as well.

Coming back to the laptop segment, Xiaomi had also launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and the Mi Notebook Pro 14 in China recently. The devices came with up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The Mi Note 15 price was set at CNY 6,499 (around Rs 72,900) and the Mi Notebook 14 starts at CNY 5,299 (around Rs 59,400).

Xiaomi is yet to launch any of these laptops in India. It had entered the Indian laptop market last year but, has been relatively silent since then. It will be interesting to see if the Mi Notebook Pro X also comes to the country or not.