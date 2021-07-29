Xiaomi may be working on a Mi Band X with a 360 degree flexible display

Xiaomi might be working on the biggest design overhaul for the Mi Band so far. The electronics maker had last launched the Mi Band 6 in its domestic market and is yet to introduce it in India but, we are hearing that it might be working on more than one bands already. While we should expect a direct successor to the Mi Band 6, a new leak suggests that the company might also be working on a band with a 360 degree wraparound display, and it can be called Mi Band X.

The information comes from the Chinese social media platform Weibo. A new post hints that Xiaomi is working on a Mi Band with a flexible display that goes around the entire circumference of the device. This means that you may not need a strap to keep the band around your wrist. The source backs up the leak with a picture that seems to be from a Xiaomi event.

The slide shown in the leaked image is titled "the king of internal scrolls - the Mi Band X." It also discusses a "magnetic bracelet buckle" which is "extremely thin and light". Apart from that, there is no information available about the upcoming smart band. There is no word from Xiaomi on when and if this band will be launched. It will also be interesting to see which markets company decides to unveil the band.

This isn't the first time we are hearing about this sort of design on a smart band. Xiaomi's manufacturing partner Huami launched something similar in 2020. The Amazfit X from the company also had a curved AMOLED display and was able to fit onto the wrists of the consumers. Then, there was also Nubia Alpha with a wrap-around cuff display.

However, both these devices just gave us an early glimpse of what's possible with the smart band designs in the future. They targeted a niche consumer base and received mixed responses. Given Xiaomi's reach and popularity among masses, the company is expected to position the Mi Band X in a more accessible category.

To recall, the Mi Band was a very popular product and sold more than 1 million units in less than a month after it was available for purchase.