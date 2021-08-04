Xiaomi may be working on Mi 11 Lite NE with Snapdragon 778G chipset for Indian market

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G variants in China but, decided to bring only the 4G variant to India. The company had said back then that it still plans to launch a 5G variant if there is enough demand. There have been several rumours over the week suggesting that the 5G variant may launch in the country soon but, a new leak hints that the smartphone maker might be working an entirely different device. This one can be called the Mi 11 Lite NE.

Well-known Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek claims the company is working on a different Mi 11 Lite variant for the Indian market. He tweeted that this new variant may be called the Mi 11 Lite NE. According to him, the NE variant is codenamed 'Lisa' and has the model number 2109119DI. The NE here stands for New Era.

The leak further suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The smartphone has also received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Xiaomi has already clarified that it has no plans to discontinue the Mi 11 Lite 4G and the NE variant should only expand its existing portfolio.

The smartphone may have all the features of the existing Mi 11 Lite variant but, with a different chipset. We can expect to hear more about this smartphone from Xiaomi closer to the launch.

As far as the Mi 11 Lite 4G goes, it is the slimmest smartphone to launch in India this year and definitely offers a completely different in-hand feel and user experience. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Mi 11 Lite comes with a single 128GB storage option. A 4250mAh battery backs the handset with 33W fast charging support. It sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The camera performance of the phone is also quite satisfactory.

It was the fourth smartphone in the Mi 11 series after Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra all of which are more premium offerings from the company.