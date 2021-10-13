Xiaomi may launch Redmi Note 11 this month, here is what to expect

Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the Redmi Note 11 series but, one of the company's top executives has dropped a major hint about the upcoming smartphones. Xiaomi's Vice President and Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing, has taken to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo to tease the smartphone and its possible launch timeline. The Xiaomi spokesperson shared an image from the Redmi Note 10 launch with a caption - "this month has been very busy again".

While Lu Weibing didn't state anything clearly, he might be hinting towards the Redmi Note 11 series which, going by his post, might launch sooner than we expected. The new line-up is most likely to include three smartphones - Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Max. This is in line with the Redmi Note 10 series which was introduced earlier this year.

For the past two years, Xiaomi has been launching the Redmi Note series in the first half of the year. For example, the Redmi Note 9 line-up was introduced in the first half of 2020, while the Redmi Note 10 series was launched in March this year. However, in 2019, the smartphone maker launched the Note 7 line-up in the first half and updated it with the Note 8 smartphones in the second half around Diwali. It might follow a similar strategy this year and bring the Note 11 line-up soon.

Now, coming to the question - what should we expect from the Redmi Note 11 series?

Well, first of all, the line-up is expected to get 120W fast charging support. This is a feature that even some premium Xiaomi smartphones like the Mi 11 Ultra lack. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the 120W fast charging support is likely to be reserved for the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Max models. The leak emphasises the "high configuration model" while talking about the feature which suggests that the standard Note 11 may skip it.

As of now, Xiaomi offers 120W fast charging support on the Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi MIX 4. Both these smartphones were not introduced in India. Xiaomi offers 67W fast charging support on the Mi 11 Ultra but even that smartphone ships with a 55W fast charger inside the box. The Redmi Note 10 series supports 33W fast charging, which means that 120W charging support will be a huge leap.

Then, there are reports suggesting that Xiaomi plans to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC for its budget and mid-premium smartphones. The chipset currently powers a lot of mid-premium smartphones, including Xiaomi's own Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The smartphone was launched at Rs 26,999 in the country. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi 10 Pro Max are both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. So, in terms of performance, this will be a genuine upgrade as well.

It would be safe to assume that Xiaomi might use this chipset on the Pro variants of the Redmi Note 11 series, while the standard Redmi Note 11 may have a different processor.

It will also be interesting to see if the Redmi Note 11 series arrives in India at the same time as China or if the smartphone maker decides to launch it in its home country first. We should expect to hear more about the Redmi Note 11 line-up as the launch nears.