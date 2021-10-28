Xiaomi may launch Redmi Smart Band Pro alongside Redmi Note 11 series today, new renders suggest

As Xiaomi gears up for the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series today, new reports hint at yet another Redmi product to debut alongside the Redmi phones. Of course, we know of the Redmi Watch 2 already, as much of it has already been shared by the tech major through its online channels. The product we talk about might have been kept completely under wraps by the company as of now.

It is believed that Xiaomi may also launch the Redmi Smart Band Pro at its launch event due for later today. Renders of the new fitness band by Redmi have made their way online in a new report and it seems like the company is already ready with the product and might as well debut it at the event.

The new renders of the Redmi Smart Band Pro have been shared by German publication WinFuture.de. Along with the renders, the report also confirms that the new Xiaomi smart band will be launched at Xiaomi's event today. It further mentions that it will go on sale in Europe and Germany next, following its launch in China.

As can be understood, the Redmi Smart Band Pro will come as a budget smart band from the house of Xiaomi and will serve as an upgrade to the Redmi Smart Band which was launched last year. The report does not mention any technical specifications of the smart band as of now, but it does give us a pretty good look at the design and the make of the product from the renders.

The renders show that the Redmi Smart Band Pro will come with a large, elongated rectangular display with a flat frame that will be attached to silicone straps. The display will have a plastic housing, while the strap will be interchangeable and will be locked in to the central unit with a mechanical system.

A render image of the rear appearance of the device shows us that the Redmi Smart Band Pro will come with a pogo pin charging system at the back of its dial. Right above it, there will also be Redmi branding at the back.

Though the technical specifications have not been shared, we can expect the smart band by Redmi to come with all the regular features seen on smart bands these days. These may include heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and, of course, steps and calorie counting. The Redmi Smart Band Pro is also likely to be water and dust proof for use during exercises and sports.