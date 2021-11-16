Xiaomi may partner with Leica for its next flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi has probably been the biggest beneficiary of Huawei's steep decline over the last two years. The Chinese smartphone maker has emerged as the next big manufacturer, both in its home country and worldwide. Xiaomi was quick to move to fill the void left by Huawei in the premium and affordable flagship categories. Now, it may even end up partnering with Leica the camera manufacturer which lent its expertise to Huawei and helped it come up with some of the best camera smartphones of the time.

According to the well-known tipster Digital Station, Leica engineers might have already started working closely with Xiaomi and we may see this partnership for the very first time on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra believed to be the company's next flagship smartphone. Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the Leica partnership or share any details about the same but, leak suggests that the camera maker may offer colour-tuning along with lenses for the Xiaomi flagship smartphone.

Smartphone makers joining hands with camera companies is not a new concept. Many took inspiration from the Huawei-Leica success and formed similar collaborations. This year, OnePlus announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad while Vivo's flagship smartphones now have cameras tuned by Zeiss. Samsung is also believed to be working on a similar partnership with Olympus for its 2022 flagship series.

Xiaomi showed intent to improve the camera performance on its phones by using a larger sensor on this year's Mi 11 Ultra and a partnership with Leica for Xiaomi 12 Ultra can further benefit the company.

The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple-rear camera system at the back with a 200-megapixel main sensor accompanied by two 50-megapixel sensors for ultrawide and periscope zoom. The latter will support 10x zoom. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also tipped to be one of the first smartphones to pack the un-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. The chipset can be announced later this month.

The smartphone may also support 100W fast charging, even though some other Xiaomi devices have support for up to 120W fast charging. We should expect to hear from Xiaomi on this smartphone in the coming days.



