Xiaomi Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Xiaomi recently introduced the flagship Mi Mix 4, and now the brand is reportedly gearing up for the launch of Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. These upcoming smartphones will join the existing Mi 11 series of smartphones. A leak says that the launch could take place next month on September 23.

The Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro are supposed to be flagship offerings with high-end hardware. While the standard Mi 11T is tipped to come with a Dimesnity 1200 SoC, the top-end Mi 11T Pro may get a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Besides this, the Mi 11T Pro is said to ship with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 5000mAh battery with up to 120W fast charging. On the other hand, Mi 11T may get a 120Hz display and a 64-megapixel primary sensor. While that was a brief description of the upcoming Mi 11T series, we have more to share with you, so let's get started.

Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro launch date and India Price

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Mi 11T series. However, a report from Gizmochina claims that Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro will be launched on September 23. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Mi 11T Pro is tipped to be available at around $600 (Rs 44,500 roughly). Although we do not know about the pricing of Mi 11T, it could be priced under Rs 40,000. For reference, the base variants of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are priced at Rs 35,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro specs and features

--Xiaomi is reportedly planning to expand its Mi 11 lineup with two new smartphones - Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. These smartphones are expected to arrive on September 23. Ahead of the expected launch, these smartphones have been spotted on multiple listings, including - FCC, NBTC, SIRIM and more.

--Mi 11T was found listed on the FCC certification website with model number 2107113SG. The listing reveals that the smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 out of the box. Additionally, Mi 11T will get a 6.8-inch display and will have a rectangular camera module on the rear. Furthermore, Mi 11T Pro was spotted in Thailand's NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission). The device was found with model number 2107113SG. It doesn't detail any specs but confirms that Mi 11T Pro will have 5G support. Moreover, Mi 11T Pro has also been listed on SIRIM Malaysia certification.

--Another leak from Weibo suggests that the standard Mi 11T will be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC based on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G77 MC9. The same chipset powers multiple high-end midrange devices, including OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Realme X7 Max 5G and more. Further, the leak informs that Mi 11T will get a 120Hz display and a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Xioami Mi 11 camera setup

--As far as the Mi 11T Pro is concerned, the smartphone is supposed to ship with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, tipster Abhishek Yadav reveals. Besides this, Mi 11T Pro will feature a 120Hz OLED display, a 5000mAh battery with up to 120W charging, Android 11 and NFC. The leaker also states that the Mi 11T Pro will be priced at around $600 (Rs 44,500 roughly).

--The upcoming Mi 11T lineup will take over the Mi 10T series, so let's take a quick look at the specs of the current smartphones.

--The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The camera department gets a triple rear camera consisting of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Whereas on the front, it sports a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAH battery with 33W charging powers this device.

--On the other hand, Mi 10T Pro sports a similar 6.67 inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets a Snapdragon 865 chipset which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Further, it gets a 108-megapixel primary shooter and two other lenses, the same as Mi 10T. The front shooter and battery also remain unchanged from the Mi 10T.