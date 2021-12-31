Xiaomi Mi 11x 5G for Rs 26,499 in latest sale is a deal worth considering due to its specs

Xiaomi's Mi 11X is available at a discounted price once again, and it is still a great deal if you want to buy it. It brings good hardware and design to the table. The device went on sale earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 29,999. However, at the moment, you can avail this device for just Rs 26,499. Now that's a total discount of Rs 3,500 on the original price, which makes it an enticing buying option.

So here's a quick breakdown of the deal available on the Mi 11X. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Mi 11X is selling at Rs 27,999 on Amazon with a discount of Rs 2000. In addition to that, ICICI bank credit card users get a flat discount of Rs 1500, which brings the final price down to Rs 26,499. It's worth noting that the offer isn't valid for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

As mentioned before, the Mi 11X offers a fairly good package. It sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR 10 certified. A fairly powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset powers the Mi 11X. It is offered in two configurations, with the top model getting up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Moving ahead, Mi 11X is equipped with triple rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. While at the front, it has a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Mi 11X is a 5G capable device. It is powered by a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. There's also IP53 dust and water resistance to protect it from minor splashes.