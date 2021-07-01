Xiaomi Mi 12 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Xiaomi's Mi 11 series has helped the brand gain a name for itself in the flagship segment. That said, the credit can mostly be attributed to the Mi 11 Ultra that came with stellar hardware and cameras. It has set a benchmark for the upcoming Xiaomi flagships. While it hasn't been long since the device launched, leaks around Xiaomi M12 have begun popping up.

A fresh leak suggests that Mi 12 will ship with the Snapdragon 895 SoC and a 200-megapixel primary camera. Qualcomm hasn't revealed any information about a new flagship chipset aside from the recently announced Snapdragon 888 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first smartphone to feature the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. So we wouldn't be surprised if its successor Mi 12 ships with Qualcomm's next flagship mobile chipset. Also, we are curious to find out as to what cameras on Xiaomi M12 will have on offer. So without any further ado, let's find out everything we know so far about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship.

Xiaomi M12 specs and features

--Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, called Mi 12, is reportedly in the works. A tipster named Digital Chat Station says that the device will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 895 SoC and a 200-megapixel primary camera. Samsung and Olympus are working together to manufacture this lens, the tipster details. Not to miss, the Mi 12 is also tipped to feature a curved display with a single punch-hole cutout.

--Although there's not a lot of information about this unannounced chipset. Last month on Twitter, Evan Blass shared some information about an upcoming Qualcomm mobile chipset codenamed SM8450. The chipset is said to be built on a 4nm manufacturing process. Further, it will feature an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem and Adreno 730 GPU.

--As far as the 200-megapixel sensor is concerned, there's every possibility that Mi 12 would feature it. The current-gen Mi 11 sports a 108-megapixel primary shooter, replacing that with a 200-megapixel lens would make the camera setup a notch better on the upcoming iteration.

--Rumours around the 200-megapixel camera have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Several tipsters suggest that this lens is being developed by Samsung. The 200MP camera project has been hinted to feature a 192MP ISOCELL camera sensor, which measures 1/1.37 inches in size. Furthermore, the sensor is tipped to use 16-in-1 pixel binning to output 12-megapixel images with large pixels.

--Since Olympus is codeveloping the sensor, the Mi 12 will likely get an Olympus logo. LetsGoDigital shared concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 featuring a 200-megapixel camera. Wherein we could see an Olympus branding on the rear camera module.

--The Xiaomi Mi 11 is packed with top of the line specs, and we believe the brand will follow up on the same. Talking of the Xiaomi Mi 11, it features a 6.81 inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Not to miss, it is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

--As mentioned before, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is an octa-core SoC built on a 5nm manufacturing process and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. Further, it is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

--In the camera department, the Mi 11 features a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies. While the rear cameras can shoot 8K 30fps videos, the video capability on the front camera is capped at 1080p 30fps.

--The smartphone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Finally, it is powered by a 4600mAh battery with support for 55W fast wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 12 launch

Currently, we do not have a launch timeline for Xiaomi Mi 12. However, keeping the previous launch in mind, we expected the Mi 12 to launch in December this year. That said, the launch will also depend on the availability of the new Qualcomm chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 12 India price

The Xiaomi Mi 12 will be a flagship smartphone from the brand with top of the line specs. At the moment, we don't know a lot of details about this smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched at a starting price of CNY 3999 (Rs 46,000 approx). Keeping that in mind, we expect the smartphone to be priced under Rs 50,000 in India.