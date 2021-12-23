Xiaomi Mi 12 price could be around Rs 45,000, launch date set for December 28

Xiaomi is preparing its next flagship phone and it is going to be part of the Xiaomi Mi 12 series. Already many details about the upcoming Mi 12 are known, including that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors. Now a leak reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 12 will be priced CNY 3,699 for its base variant, which means in India the price may translate to somewhere around Rs 45,000.

Although this is clearly a speculation for now. The Mi 12 series is going to be revealed on December 28 and that is when we will get the exact details. Also the price of around Rs 45,000 for the Mi 12 is likely for its base variant. The price for Mi 12 Ultra, or if there is another super premium phone in the lineup, would be definitely higher. It is expected that Xiaomi will launch three Mi 12 phones: Mi 12, Mi 12 Pro and Mi 12 Ultra.

Similarly, even if the price of the Mi 12 starts at CNY 3,699, in India the likely price of the phone would be somewhere close to Rs 50,000 once all the taxes and duties have been taken into account.

While the Mi 12 series is launching on December 28, that will be the global launch of these phones. The India specific launch is likely to be next year, probably in January or February.

The leaked information about pricing of the Mi 12 comes courtesy a Chinese tipsters, who shared details on Chinese website Weibo.

The leaker also shared details of the Mi 12 hardware and its specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 12 specs and features

As per the leak, the Mi 12 in its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43000) while the 256GB variant of the same phone will retail at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 47000). The leaker says that one more variant — 12GB RAM and 256GB storage 0- will cost CNY 4,399 (around Rs 51,000).

The Mi 12 series phones are flagship phones from Xiaomi and hence they will come with top-of-the-line hardware. As noted earlier, these phones are likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The base variant of the Mi 12 is likely to come with a 6.28-inch screen, while the Pro and Ultra will undoubtedly feature a bigger display with up to QHD resolution.

Last year, the Mi 11 series, in particular the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, proved to be a competent shooter and this year it is expected that Xiaomi will improve cameras in its new phones even further. As far as the hardware is concerned, rumours suggest that the Mi 12 phones will use a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with optically stabilised lens. There is also likely to be 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a camera with zoom lens with effective optical zoom of 3X