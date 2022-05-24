Xiaomi Mi Band 7 with 1.62-inch AMOLED display launched: Price and specifications

Xiaomi has finally lifted the veil off the Mi Band 7. The seventh generation of Xiaomi's most bankable Mi Band was launched in China along with the Redmi 11T series. The new generation fitness band by the company bears a design similar to its predecessor but boasts many noticeable upgrades. To name a few, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 was launched with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a 192 x 490-pixel resolution, 120 sports modes, 180mAh battery with 15 hours of usage,

The Mi Band is a household name when it comes to fitness trackers. There are many affordable smartwatches and fitness bands that come with similar specs to the Mi Band 7, but none match the credibility of Xiaomi's fitness tracker. Not only is the Mi Band preferred for its accuracy, its compact and slim design is also one of its high points. So let us have a look at what the Mi Band 7 has to offer in terms of specifications and price.

Xiaomi Band 7: Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has been launched in two variants in China- one is the NFC variant and the other is the Non-NFC variant.

The Mi Band 7 NFC variant comes at a price tag of 299 Yuan (Rs 3500 roughly), whereas the non-NFC Band 7 has been launched at 249 Yuan (Rs 2900 roughly). The smart band will be available for pre-order in China and will go on its first sale on May 31. The India launch date of the device has not been revealed yet, but considering Xiaomi had previously launched all the Mi Bands in India, it will surely bring the Mi Band 7 as well. We, however, do not know the exact timeline. As far the pricing is concerned, the fitness tracker will be cheaper in India as compared to China.

Xiaomi Band 7: Specifications

Xiaomi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels. The fitness band has a pixel density of 326PPI and 500nits of peak brightness. The display also has an always-on feature.

The band is equipped with the Xiao AI assistant and features 120 sports modes, which also includes four professional modes. The Mi Band also comes with a dozen health features, including all-day blood oxygen monitoring, a heart rate tracker, and sleep tracker with REM, stress monitoring, female health tracking, and PAI and more.

The Mi Band 7 packs a large 180mAh battery, which the company claims is capable of offering a battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge.