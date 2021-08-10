Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 and Mi OLED TV 2021 launch today: Price, livestream, features and more

Xiaomi is hosting a grand launch event in China today where it is expected to launch multiple new products led by the flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone. Xiaomi has been teasing the new smartphone for the past few days. The highlight of this phone is its under display selfie camera which we are yet to see on a commercial phone. It will be interesting to see how and where Xiaomi plans to sell the new device. Along with this, it will also launch a new tablet Mi Pad 5 and a new range of Mi OLED TVs for 2021.

As seen in the recent times, Xiaomi's launch event will also be an online event only. Xiaomi's launch event on August 10 will begin at 7.30pm local time (5pm IST). The livestream of Xiaomi's launch event will be available on company's website as well as YouTube channel. You can also check all the updates, features and pricing information on India Today Tech post the launch.

Mi Mix 4 features and specifications (expected)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Mix 4 will come with an under-display selfie camera to offer you a full screen viewing experience. The smartphone is expected to have a 6.67-inch primary full-HD+ OLED display with few rumours suggesting that there could be a secondary display at the back as well just like the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi Mix 4 is also rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and carry a triple rear camera setup, with a primary 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensor. It is also said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Mi Mix 4 price will be announced during the launch event but you can expect it to be on the higher side given that it is a premium smartphone.

Mi Pad 5 features and specifications (expected)

Xiaomi is also set to introduce a new tablet Mi Pad 5 which is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset. The tablet is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and run Android 11 out of the box. The new Xiaomi tablet will feature a 10.95-inch IPS LCD 120Hz display. For security purpose, the Mi Pad 5 is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Mi Pad 5 is likely to have a dual rear camera system like most modern day tablets. This may consist of a 20-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. The tablet will pack a 8720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It will have support for accessories like external keyboard and stylus.

Mi OLED TV 2021 features and specifications (expected)

Chinese e-commerce site JD.com has made a dedicated teaser page for Mi OLED TV 2021 range suggesting that the new TVs can be launched on the same date. The listing suggests that the Mi OLED TV 2021 range will be offered in three sizes 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. The e-commerce website says that the new smart TVs will have thin bezels and support Nvidia G-Sync for a better gaming experience.

The Mi OLED TV 2021 range will feature an Ultra HD 4K display resolution with support for HDR. These will be Android TVs and will be powered by a quad-core processor. The 55-inch model may weigh about 21.5kg, the 65-inch should weigh about 30.1kg, and the 77-inch is listed to weigh 53.3kg.