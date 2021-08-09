Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 keyboard accessory teased, tablet may ditch charger

Xiaomi is set to launch a new premium tablet in China on Tuesday. The Mi Pad 5 will be launched alongside the Mi Mix 4 smartphone and few other devices, in what is expected to be Xiaomi's second mega launch event of the year, after March when it had introduced the Mi 11 Ultra. The smartphone maker has been teasing the launch of Mi Pad 5 for the past few days and has also teased the design of the tablet in official renders. It has posted an image of the retail box, which is quite thin, suggesting that there might not be a charger inside it.

The company has also sort of confirmed the support for accessories like an external keyboard and stylus. There are a few tablets including Apple's iPad and Samsung's Tab S series that offer similar support for compatible devices. Just like Samsung, Xiaomi is expected to bundle the stylus with the tablet while the users may have to purchase the keyboard additionally. However, we can expect a confirmation of the same during the launch event. Xiaomi will announce the pricing of Mi Pad 5 during the same event too.

Xiaomi has also dropped a new teaser for the Mi Pad 5 launch which now reveals that the tablet's screen may have rounded corners. The teaser also shows the keyboard cover case with a leather texture on the surface. Another poster by Xiaomi had earlier confirmed stylus support and showed us the flat frame of the tablet with an antenna line, suggesting metal build and LTE/5G connectivity.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed other specifications or features of the device but, it was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing with model number M2105K81AC, giving us some idea about what to expect. The listing reveals that the tablet will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset which will be aided with Adreno 650 GPU.

The tablet is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and run Android 11 out of the box. Early rumours have also suggested that the new Xiaomi tablet will feature a 10.95-inch IPS LCD 120Hz display. For security purpose, the Mi Pad 5 is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Mi Pad 5 is likely to have a dual rear camera system like most modern day tablets. This may consist of a 20-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. The tablet will pack a 8720mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.