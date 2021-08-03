Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Xiaomi's next-gen tablet is slated to arrive in the coming weeks. The tablet has also been spotted on multiple certification websites hinting towards an imminent launch. Courtesy of the leaks, there's plenty of information available about the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series. More recently, a poster and a live image surfaced online to reveal the design language of the upcoming tablet.

As per the leaks, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 will be made available in three models. Two of which should be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the third model will bring a Snapdragon 860 chipset. Further, these tablets will feature 10.9 inch LCD displays with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. But that's not it, we have a lot to reveal about Xiaomi's Mi Pad 5 series of tablets. So without any further ado, let's talk about them in detail.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 specs and features

--A couple of weeks ago, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 appeared on a poster shared on Weibo. The poster revealed the design and confirmed a few specs that we had heard in previous leaks. In the picture, the tablet appears to be featuring a display with minimal bezels. However, there's no punch-hole for the selfie camera, so we're guessing Xiaomi has housed it in the top bezel. Whereas on the rear, it sports dual rear cameras with an LED flash.

Photo Credit- Slashleaks, Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 live image leaked

--More recently, Slashleaks shared a live image of a tablet believed to be the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. The image provides us with a closer look at its rear panel. As suggested by previous leaks, the tablet sports a square camera module with Xiaomi branding at the bottom. It seems as if the rear panel is built out of metal, but we're not sure if that's true. That said, Xiaomi's upcoming tablet design is clearly inspired by Apple's iPad Pro.

--Besides this, CAD renders of Mi Pad 5 accessories have also been leaked by Digital Chat Station. The renders showcase a case that will double up as a keyboard. However, the keyboard might not get a trackpad, as it can be seen missing from the renders.

--As per the leaks, Xiaomi will introduce a total of three Xiaomi tablets. These tablets could be named Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 lite. All three tablets are tipped to ship with a 10.95 inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will have a resolution of 2,560x1600 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Moving further, the Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC. On the other hand, the Mi Pad 5 Lite will ship with a Snapdragon 860 chipset.

--We have also learnt that Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro will sport massive 8750mAh batteries with support for 67W fast charging. Whereas the Mi Pad 5 will bring 33W charging, the battery capacity on this device is unknown, though.

--The Mi Pad 5 is supposed to be made available in plenty for RAM and storage configurations. The base variant will get 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The other two variants will get 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage, respectively. There's another top-end model, which is expected to ship with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

--Apart from this, the leak reveals that the Pro model will be equipped with 5G and a 48-megapixel primary. On the other hand, the standard variant will be a WiFi-only model with a 12-megapixel primary lens. Moreover, all three tablets will be running MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

--Finally, a post from Weibo revealed some key features of the upcoming tablet. According to the leaker, the tablet will borrow display features from the Mi MIX Fold. Meaning the Mi Pad 5 may bring support for the handheld PC mode, parallel windows, dual-screen drag and drop and more.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 launch date

Xiaomi hasn't yet revealed the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. However, the tablet may arrive in the coming weeks, considering it has surpassed multiple certification websites recently. That said, we do not have any details about its availability in India as of now.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 India price

Currently, there's no solid info about the pricing of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5. The previous-gen Mi Pad tablet was a mid-range tablet available at a starting price of $350. However, the upcoming Mi Pad 5 with the Snapdragon 870 chipset will be a premium offering. So it's pretty obvious that the pricing will see a major bump. Keeping that in mind, we can expect the tablet to ship at a starting price of $600 (Rs 45,000 roughly).