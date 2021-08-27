Xiaomi Mi TV 5X is breaking some new ground by bringing Dolby Vision at lower prices

Xiaomi introduced the all-new Mi TV 5X during its Smarter Living 2022 event on Thursday. The new smart TV by the company comes as yet another attempt by it to offer a host of specifications in a budget price. For this, the Mi TV 5X comes at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for its smallest 43-inches size. There are two other options, measuring 50-inches and 55-inches, that retail for Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively.

All three models thus lie under the Rs 50,000 price mark. What makes these prices more intriguing are the features that the Mi TV 5X comes with. The new smart TV by Xiaomi boasts a 4K HDR display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. It further brings Dolby Vision support to this segment, along with Dolby Atmos speakers and a new Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology by Xiaomi.

The picture quality on the Mi TV 5X is thus guaranteed to be top-notch with all these features. Out of these, Dolby Vision at its price is a huge add on with the Mi TV 5X. It is very rare that you see smart TVs in this price bracket support this technology and Mi TV 5X now comes to break this stereotype.

For those unaware, Dolby Vision is an HDR format that offers a better picture than the standard HDR10. This is because it comprises more extensive instructions or metadata than the latter. These instructions can direct the TV to alter colour, contrast, brightness and other aspects from scene to scene. HDR10 is more restricted in this sense.

The technology is mostly featured in premium televisions in the market. With the launch of Mi TV 5X, the company has indicated that it will be sticking with the technology even with its budget offerings. If it continues to have this edge over its competitors in the coming years, Xiaomi's smart TVs are sure to outrank any other offering in their budget.

Note that the Mi TV 5X is not the only smart TV under Rs 50,000 to offer Dolby Vision. There have been others, including those from Philips, HiSense, Toshiba and like. Some of these even retail for a lower price and are equipped with almost the same set of features that the new Xiaomi TV has to offer. Even Xiaomi's own range of Redmi smart TVs offers these features within the mentioned budget.

However, the Mi TV 5X reiterates Xiaomi's commitment to the picture technology. With this, a clear message has been received by the competitors that any of the competing products in this price range that do not come with Dolby Vision support will not be at par with the Mi TV 5X. We might thus be looking at yet another market disruption here headed by Xiaomi.