Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 4K TV with 70-inch screen launched, but you can't buy it yet

On Christmas, Xiaomi unveiled its latest smart TV dubbed the Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022. The 70-inch 4K TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and is equipped with two stereo speakers. Xiaomi says that the TV features a premium one-piece 2mm metal frame that offers a 97.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It is slated for pre-orders in China starting December 27th on all major Chinese e-commerce platforms and will go on sale on December 31. The TV runs "newly-upgraded" MIUI for TV that brings accurate mass content search and smarter voice control, the Chinese company says. There is also a minimalist mode that is said to be suitable for elders. The Xiaomi TV comes with a Bluetooth voice remote control.

The Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 price has been set at CNY 3,299 (approx. Rs. 39,000). The TV will go on sale from December 31 and will be available in a Black colour variant.

The 70-inch smart TV has a 4K panel with 3840 x 2160 resolution, 16: 9 aspect ratio, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits maximum brightness. In addition, the display has a 4,000: 1 contrast ratio, is capable of reproducing 1.07 billion colours, and is complemented by stereo speakers.

The Mi TV EA70 uses a quad core Cortex A35 processor combined with 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory. Additionally, it is also equipped with a built-in smart home centre, far-field voice communication system, and supports voice search and voice control.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Mi TV EA70 2022 include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), and Infrared. It comes with two HDMI ports, one AV port, one ATV/ DTMB port, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port.

Previously, Xiaomi had also launched the EA2022 series of smart TVs, with the EA32, EA40, EA43, EA50, EA55, EA65, and EA75 products in the series line up.

In related news, Xiaomi is expected to introduce its new flagship series smartphones Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro tomorrow, i.e. December 28. The smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further, the flagship smartphones will ship with 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless, while the Pro will bring 120W to the table.