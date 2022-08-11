Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has been announced in the global market. It will be seen competing against the Galaxy Fold 4 smartphone, which Samsung launched yesterday at a price of $ 1,799 (around Rs 1,43,000). The India price of the Samsung phones is yet to be revealed. The foldable market is currently being dominated by Samsung and it seems that other brands are also looking to capture some market share in this area. The Mix Fold 2 is the second foldable smartphone from Xiaomi and its cameras are tuned by German camera-maker Leica. Here's everything you need to know.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Specifications, features

Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone is using Samsung's Eco2 display, which the company claims draws up to 25 percent less power. The panel has support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and DCI-P3 color gamut. It features a Samsung AMOLED E5 screen, which operates at 2K resolution. When opened, the screen is about 8.02-inch in size and when folded, you get a 6.56-inch panel. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The foldable smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is backed by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. There is a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The device has support for 67W fast charging. The device ships with Android 12 out of the box. Other features include dual stereo speakers, and X-axis haptic motors.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Users will be able to shoot 8K videos too. There are other camera features too, for enhanced photography and videography experience.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: Price details

The newly launched Mix Fold 2 foldable smartphone is priced at CNY 8,999, which is around Rs 1,06,200 in India when converted. This price is for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB storage options are priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,18,000) and CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs 1,41,700). It is currently unknown whether the foldable device will arrive in India or not.

