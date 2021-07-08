Xiaomi on track to become first to use a 200MP camera on a smartphone

It was reported a few days ago that Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 processor and 200-megapixel main camera. The latter will be revolutionary in many ways, and it will also be the first time when we will see a 200-megapixel sensor on a smartphone. This sensor is tipped to be made by Samsung which has started working on the tech. That's exactly the challenge Xiaomi was facing too.

It's know that Samsung starts the year with its flagship S series smartphones that bet big on camera capabilities. So, there were doubts that the Korean electronics maker would want to use it on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra before licensing the sensor to other makers.

However, a new leak now suggests that Samsung is not planning to use his sensor on any of its smartphones for now. According to a new tweet by leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is now considering a move to not use the upcoming 200-megapixel camera sensor on its next generation flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. We still don't the reason behind this move but, should get more clarity with time.

This gives Xiaomi a clear window and an opportunity to become the first smartphone brand to use the 200-megapixel sensor on its smartphone.

One reason behind Samsung's decision could be that it might plan to use a larger pixel size than just increasing the megapixels on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it will be interesting to see if this gives Xiaomi an advantage over others as 200-megapixel feature sounds very promising from the marketing point of view.

This is of course a leak and Xiaomi is yet to make any official statement about the same. It might even surprise us by coming up with an entirely different strategy. However, the leak seems believable as of now. Another leaker Digital Chat Station, had earlier said that the smartphone maker is working on a new smartphone, likely to be Mi 12, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8450 SoC and will equip the 200-megapixel sensor.

This chipset is expected to be called Snapdragon 895. Interestingly though the chip maker is yet to make any official announcement around the processor. This rumoured 200-megapixel sensor is said to use 16-in-1 pixel binning to output 12-megapixel images with large pixels. The camera module is also tipped to feature an Olympus logo.