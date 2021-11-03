Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and others: What's with the electric vehicle obsession?

There's a new trend in the making where tech giants are jumping onto the electric bandwagon. We have seen Xiaomi announcing its electric car project, where the company also revealed its new business unit dedicated to the same. But Xiaomi isn't alone.

OnePlus has a dream project. An electric supercar goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and runs around 467 km in a single charge. If everything goes as per OnePlus, the electric vehicle (EV) will be the "world's fastest charging electric vehicle," filling to about 435 km worth of run within 20 minutes of charging. With this, the EV has been named Warp Car, after the company's renowned charging technology seen on smartphones. Now before you get your hopes up, know that this is a joke. Yes, you will find a dedicated page on the electric supercar on the OnePlus website, but that is nothing more than an April Fool's day prank. What is not a prank, and is now slowly beginning to make a public appearance, is the company's obsession with EVs.

And no, it is not gunning for an "electric supercar" right from that start. The idea for such new EV entrants is simple - produce low-cost vehicles powered by batteries for micro transport. If you were to look for an example of this, look at the electric scooters (like those from Lyft) that have dominated short-distance travel in Europe. Some other examples may be an electric bicycle or an electric segway scooter.

Note that OnePlus is not the only smartphone maker to be rooting for the cause. In fact, all its sister firms that together constitute the BBK Enterprises, including Oppo, Vivo and Realme, are looking for a future in the EV space. Trademark applications for such a purpose from all these smartphone majors have been shared online recently. The application is for Trademark Class 12, meaning a license to produce driverless cars, remote control vehicles other than toys, electric scooters, drones, and even boats.

The information comes in a tweet by tipster Debayan Roy. It shows the OnePlus trademark application to use the term "OnePlus life" for such products, denoting them to be a part of OnePlus' upcoming lifestyle catalogue. The trademark application is not new, though. It had been filed earlier this year, on March 30, but has only been made public now.

Of the four companies mentioned above, only Realme's application seems to have a green signal as of now. The others have been objected to, though it is likely that the companies will be trying again for the trademark. This raises a big question.

Why do smartphone makers want to produce EVs?

A hint can be taken from Xiaomi's efforts in the EV space. The company already has several electric mobility offerings in the market of its home country China. These include an electric bicycle that offers an impressive range of 80 km on a single charge, as well as an electric moped named Himo T1.

These are just baby steps for the smartphone major, though. The eventual plan is to come up with electric cars, for which Xiaomi registered a new EV company earlier this year with a capital of 10 billion Yuan or Rs 11,000 crore. Over the next ten years, it is prepared for an investment reaching up to $10 billion.

Starting off, Xiaomi's founder and CEO, Lei Jun, will also serve as the CEO of the new smart electric vehicle business. Jun said that the company has a total of 10,000 people working in research and development as of now. It will add another 5,000 to make its new idea work.

There are very few details on the business as of now, and we are yet clueless as to the kind of electric vehicles Xiaomi will produce under the banner (https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/xiaomi-plans-to-make-electric-cars-new-business-unit-formed-1848122-2021-09-01). What is present is an idea that will eventually bring the company to a segment that Jun was initially reluctant about. Xiaomi's board made the decision for him.

There is a simple reason for that. Electric mobility is going to power our transportation in the coming years, both for short distances and long hauls. Your scooters, cars, buses, trucks, every such vehicle will be powered by batteries. Smartphone makers naturally see this as a space they can show their expertise in, having massive wealth to back the endeavour with a new and skilled workforce. Apple did not shy away from an electric car project, so why should Xiaomi and others, right?

The risky affair

There are, however, risks involved. While electric mobility makes things much easier for such companies than conventional IC engine vehicles, the automotive space has always been a dream killer. The business space is brutal to startups, and big firms alike and many who started out have eventually shut off their project after taking massive losses.

Dyson is a shining example of such an attempt by a consumer technology company. The company had to kill its electric car project after blowing around $250 million on it. There is no guarantee that smartphone makers cannot face such a fate. Even Tesla was on the verge of bankruptcy at one point.

Then the other problem they face is that an EV business could prove to be a massive distraction for the companies from their marquee products. While they might be profitable through smartphone sales, producing and selling EVs globally can cut through a company's pockets like a drill.

Regardless, if there ever was a right time for an established firm to try its hands on EV manufacturing, it is now. Around the globe, fossil fuels are to be replaced very quickly with batteries and anyone having expertise in battery and charging technology has the upper hand in the market. The question is, which of these firms best learns and executes the other technicalities associated with electric vehicles.