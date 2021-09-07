Xiaomi overtakes Apple as top brand for wearable bands, Apple still dominates smartwatch segment

The global wearable market is experiencing constant growth every year. A new report now sheds light on how the market performed in the second quarter of 2021. From the latest data shared, we can see that there is a new champion in the race for the top wearables market in the world.

The data has been shared by Canalys, a market analysis firm, in a new report. It states that Xiaomi overtook Apple to become the top-shipping wearable band vendor in Q2 2021. Xiaomi's growth in the segment was thanks to the launch of its Mi Smart Band 6.

The report highlights that the strong sales of the Mi Smart Band 6 were despite the product not being launched in India initially. One of the company's strongest markets, India, saw the launch of the Mi Smart Band 6 late last month at Rs 3,499. Since then, the fitness band with all the latest features like AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking and more has been selling fast in the country.

"Xiaomi made a wise move to hasten the release of the Mi Band 6, which is a more compelling device than its predecessor," said Canalys Research Analyst Cynthia Chen. "Xiaomi's quick pivot to basic watches also helped the company boost its wristwatch shipments by 1.3 million units this quarter."

While Xiaomi's latest fitness band was a success, Apple ranked second in the global wearables market by dominating the smartwatch segment. Apple Watch models managed to grab the company a sizeable 31.1 per cent market share in Q2 2021. Though this market share for Apple dropped from last year's 33.1 per cent, the overall smartwatch shipment by Apple grew to 7.9 million from 6.1 million year-over-year. This resulted in annual growth of 29.4 per cent.

Huawei ranked third, with most of its sales coming from its home country China. Samsung also ranked high thanks to its collaboration with Google for Wear OS 3 and the subsequent launch of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series. Oppo, Huami (Zepp) and others also helped with smartwatch development and sales.

Interestingly, the report notes that wristwatch shipments overtook shipments of smart bands in Q2, 2021, yet again. The segment-first saw more shipments than smart bands in Q4 2020. Since then, this is the third quarter in which smartwatches have accounted for over 60 per cent of all wearable band shipments. Canalys expects that wristwatches will be "the key growth driver for the wearable band category for years to come."