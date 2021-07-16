Xiaomi overtakes Apple to become world's second largest smartphone maker

Xiaomi has overtaken Apple to become the second largest smartphone maker in the world. The Chinese smartphone maker benefited from the demise of local rival Huawei and is now threatening Samsung's top spot. According to the latest figures revealed by Canalys, in the second quarter of 2021, Xiaomi was the second biggest smartphone maker globally in terms of sales. The South Korean smartphone maker Samsung still sits at the top with 19 per cent market share, but Xiaomi has closed down the gap a lot and had 17 per cent market during the same period.

Xiaomi's shipments increased more than 300 per cent in Latin America, 150 per cent in Africa, and 50 per cent in Western Europe. Canalys says Xiaomi's objective should be to grow sales of its top of the line phones like the Mi 11 Ultra, but the smartphone maker will continue to face challenge from other Chinese brands like Oppo and Vivo, who have the same goal.

However, the numbers suggest that Xiaomi may have a good chance of overtaking Samsung and become world's number 1 smartphone brand at this pace. This is the first time when Xiaomi has been able to dethrone Samsung or Apple from the first two spots. A large part of the success goes to the push in the mid-premium category with the launch of Note 10 and Mi series smartphones.

Apple has now been pushed to the fourth spot with 14 per cent market share, while Oppo and vivo each have 10 per cent with great growth as well - though nothing that compares to Xiaomi's 83 per cent over Q2 2020.

Most brands have moved to fill the gap left by Huawei's exit from the premium smartphone market. Not too long ago, Huawei had managed to displace Apple and had grabbed the second spot among smartphone makers. However, sanctions were imposed on it soon after and company eventually withdrew from the high-end premium phones market.

Xiaomi, OnePlus and others have since rushed to fill the gap. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi manages to hold the position over the next few quarters amid growing competition.