Xiaomi Pad 5 launching alongside Xiaomi 12 Pro in India this month

Xiaomi Pad 5 is launching in India later this month. The tech company has officially announced the launch date of the Xiaomi Pad 5, which has been available globally for the last several months. The tablet will launch alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro on April 27. The company's aim with the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be to take on the likes of the upcoming Realme Pad, and also tablets from Vivo and Oppo.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 was first unveiled in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, and later debuted in the global market. Be it phones or laptops, Xiaomi rarely rebrands its devices for the Indian market and the same is expected for the upcoming tablet. The official teaser shows the tablet will launch with keyboard accessories.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

The global model of the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes packed with an 11-inch WQXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz sampling rate. It also includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, TrueTone True colour display, TUV Rheinland low blue light hardware scheme certification.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the software front, the tablet boots Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 custom skin out-of-the-box. The device is backed by an 8720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support in the box.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 also includes a single 13-megapixel shooter on the rear panel and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. The tablet comes equipped with Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C audio, and quad speakers, also connectivity features like 5G, 4G LTE (optional) dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS.

Price in India (expected)

As for the pricing, we can expect the device to be affordable since other brands like Realme, Oppo and Vivo are also gearing up to launch their tabs in India soon.

In the global market, the Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at RMB 1,999, which roughly starts at Rs 24,000, for the 6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi version. The price of the 6GB + 256GB Wi-Fi model goes up to RMB 2,299, which roughly comes to around Rs 27,600. The Indian prices could either be similar or slightly cheaper.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 may feature telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M53 is coming to India on April 22, here's how much it may cost

Also Read | These Redmi, Xiaomi and Poco smartphones are likely to get Android 13 update