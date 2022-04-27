Xiaomi Pad 5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 launched in India, price starts at Rs 26,999

Xiaomi has launched the Pad 5 in India. Apart from the Pad 5, the company has also made the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A in India. The Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro were unveiled in China months before they were launched in India. The Pad 5 is the company's latest offering in the premium tablet segment. The tablet will go up against the Vivo Pad with Snapdragon 870 chipset, 44WA fast charging support and more. However, the Vivo Pad is yet to be launched in India. For now, it is only available in China.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a host of interesting features including an 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate , Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC processor, an extra-large 8720mAh battery and more. Let us take a quick look at the specifications and price in India of the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Price and availability

Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched at a price of Rs 26,999 for the 6GB and 128GB variant, whereas the 6GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 28,999. However, Xiaomi is selling the device at an introductory price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 6GB+256GB variant. Additionally, HDFC is also offering a discount of Rs 2000 on HDFC Cards and EMI. The offer will be valid till May 7 only. The tablet will go on its first sale on May 3.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 11-inch display WQHD+ display with a screen ratio of 16:10. The display comes with a dedicated ambient light sensor to adjust in any lighting environment. The display also supports 120 high refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Xiaomi has also introduced the MIUI for the Pad 5, which ensures apps optimized for the pad, ,multitasking via split-screen and floating windows. The tablet also supports True Colours, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and Dynamic Quad Speakers

The Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 13-megpixel camera at the rear and an 8-megapixel camera the front. The tablet also comes with built in document scanning mode.

Xiaomi Pad 5 houses a massive 8720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Despite such a humongous battery, the tablet is only 6.85mn thin and 511 grams light,which makes it extremely easy to carry.

