Xiaomi partners with Leica to bring DSLR-like camera capabilities to its smartphones

Smartphone cameras have come a long way. From 8-megapixel to 16-megapixel and now going up to a 200-megapixel camera sensor, the mobile photography space has indeed come a long way in the last few years. The latest flagships from Samsung – the Galaxy S23 series – come packed with a 200-megapixel camera from Sony, tuned by Samsung. Now, to take smartphone photography to the next level, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced a long-term partnership with Leica Camera with the aim of taking smartphone photography to the next level.

The objective behind the partnership with Leica is to bring DSLR-like camera capabilities to mobile phones. The first Xiaomi phone engineered under the strategic partnership is the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which was unveiled last year. The next product developed under the collaboration is the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The company has officially confirmed that the smartphone will go official globally as well as in India on February 26. Not much is known about the upcoming flagship Xiaomi phone yet.

Xiaomi says that the objective of this partnership with Leica is the "joint development of innovative solutions in the smartphone camera module segment as well as the optimization of optical performance." Both Xiaomi and Leica claim that the focus is entirely on "customer journey" and that they will "successfully engage with their customers across multiple languages, cultures, channels, and devices."

India Today Tech recently got the chance to check out Xiaomi's concept phone, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, bundled with Leica's detachable lens. The German-based camera manufacturer is known for its specialization in high-end cameras and lenses. Now, with a long term strategic partnership with Xiaomi, the company is looking to bring DSLR level photography capabilities to smartphones.

During the recently held Xiaomi-Leica presentation in New Delhi, the phone manufacturer said that the objective is to integrate Leica's imaging capabilities into some of the future Xiaomi products. The partnership with Leica is said to bring enhanced optical engineering, design, imaging software, and photography to future Xiaomi flagship smartphones.

Well, this isn't the first time that a smartphone brand has announced camera partnerships. OnePlus is in a long-term partnership with Hasselblad, under which we have already seen multiple flagship smartphones from the phone maker. The one being the OnePlus 11, which just launched in India for a price starting at Rs 56,999.