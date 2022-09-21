Xiaomi planning to launch budget Redmi Pad Android tablet to rival Oppo, Realme: All details

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch a budget tablet under its Redmi sub-brand. Expected to be called Redmi Pad, the new Android tablet is said to launch globally next month, and it may even debut in the Indian market, where both Xiaomi and Redmi have a major Android market share. If the rumours are accurate, it would mean that Xiaomi is now gearing up to rival brands like Realme, Nokia, Oppo, and Samsung that already offer budget tablets in the country. Xiaomi's Redmi brand is known for its offerings under Rs 20,000-mark. The Redmi Pad could also be priced around this range.

According to online publication Pricebaba, the Redmi Pad will come in three colours - Graphite Grey, Mint Green and Moonlight Silver. Via a source, it is learnt that the Remdi Pad will be offered in two storage options: 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. This indicates that the company is carefully planning the device launch without hampering the sale of its more premium Xiaomi Pad 5, which is also available in India with up to 256GB storage.

Interesting, Xiaomi Kuwait allegedly shared a post on its social media - revealing the Redmi Pad's design. As per a screenshot on MySmartPrice, the Android tablet (if true) has a black camera module on the back. Going by some other leaks, the Redmi Pad 5 is tipped to feature an 11.2-inch LCD screen with 2K resolution, MediaTek MT8781 chipset, and a 7,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. It may feature an 8-megapixel on the back.

As of now, Xiaomi India is yet to confirm the launch of the Redmi Pad. Meanwhile, the company has announced sale offers on its smartphones and tablets as a part of the Diwali with Mi sales.