Xiaomi Redmi 10 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything that we know so far

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi, is gearing up for the launch of yet another smartphone. This upcoming smartphone will take over the Redmi 9, launched back in June 2020. Xiaomi has already begun teasing Redmi 10 on its social media handles, hinting towards a launch soon. Further, the brand has confirmed that Redmi 10 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5000mAh battery. Additionally, Redmi 10 will get 50-megapixel quad rear cameras and dual speakers.

Apart from the specs, Xiaomi has also revealed the design of the device. The smartphone appears to feature a rectangular camera module on the rear with an LED flash. Whereas on the front, it gets a centred punch-hole display with minimal bezels. The device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. While that was a brief introduction of Redmi 10, there's more to talk about this device, so let's get started.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 specs and features

--Redmi's next entry-level offering is arriving soon. Posters shared by the brand revealed that Redmi 10 is getting a design change. The new design seems to be inspired by the Redmi Note 10 lineup. It sports a rectangular camera module on the rear with a Redmi logo towards the bottom of the device. Whereas on the front, it gets a centred punch-hole display. Besides this, the Redmi 10 gets a 3.5mm jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

--Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, Redmi 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. In addition, the device could be paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 10 camera setup

--In the camera department, the Redmi 10 will feature quad rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary shooter. While the brand hasn't revealed any other camera details yet. Leaks suggest that the primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Whereas on the front, it is supposed to get an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--The Redmi 10 has also been confirmed to get a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It should be running Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The smartphone may bring support for dual 4G-VoLTE, GPS, WiFi, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR blaster in terms of connectivity.

--Besides the standard Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime may launch alongside tipster Mukul Sharma reveals. He posted a few screenshots of the GSM Association that hint towards the development of Redmi 10 prime. Moreover, the Redmi 10 Prime has also appeared on the IMEI database with model number 21061119BI. The last letter in the model number "I" (in this case) suggests that this is an Indian variant. Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details about this model, so that nothing can be said about its arrival

Xiaomi Redmi 10 launch date and price

Redmi's next affordable offering Redmi 10, is arriving soon. While the launch date is yet to be revealed, we expect the smartphone to arrive this month itself. The base variant of the Redmi 9 is available at Rs 8,999, which scales up to Rs 9,999 for the top variant. Considering the upgrades in the upcoming model and current pricing, we expect it to be priced at around Rs 11,000.