Xiaomi Redmi 10 listed online ahead of launch, hints at Rs 13,000 price tag

Xiaomi seems set to unveil the successor to its Redmi 9 series this year. Named Redmi 10, the budget smartphone is yet to be officially announced by the company. Though its recent listings online suggest that it is ready to mark its debut with some impressive firepower at its price point.

New listings of the Redmi 10 have allegedly been spotted on several e-commerce websites ahead of the device's launch. The listings show the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone in all its glory and reveal much of its specifications. Here is a look at these in detail.

Redmi 10 design

As shared by tipster Mukul Sharma, several images of Redmi 10 have been spotted on some e-commerce websites. The photos show the Redmi 10 sporting a thick bezel on all sides, with a punch-hole display for the selfie shooter.

The rear panel seems to feature a multiple tone colour gradient with Redmi branding at the bottom left. There is a quad-lens camera setup at the back along with an LED flash, neatly housed within a rectangular module.

The volume rockers and power button have been placed on the right edge of the device. The top features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 10 specifications

Other than the design, the listings also reveal most of the specifications of the Redmi 10. These suggest a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display on the smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The back has been made of plastic.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor that will come with a Mali-G52 MC2 graphics processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will run Android 11 based MIUI12.

Optics on the smartphone will include a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and two 2-megapixel lenses for depth and macro shots. The punch-hole display will house an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Connectivity options will include USB Type-C 2.0, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, micro SIM support and dual SIM support. The smartphone measures 162 x 75.3 x 8.95 mm.

The listings suggest that the Redmi 10 will be available in three colour options - Pebble White, Sea Blue and Carbon Grey. Its price has been listed at USD 249 (roughly Rs 13,600), though this might vary when Xiaomi brings the device to India later this year.