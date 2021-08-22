Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime India launch teased

Earlier this week, the Redmi 10 Prime was spotted on the IMEI database and Bluetooth SIG certification. And now the Xiaomi Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain has shared a cryptic tweet that hints at the Redmi 10 Prime model, which is "coming soon" to the Indian market.

Since the device will be basically a rebranded Redmi 10 we know pretty much everything we can expect from it.

This development comes just days after Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 10 in global markets. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a 90 Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. This means that the display can dynamically switch between 45, 60, and 90 Hz refresh rates. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is backed by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is also a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory variant available.

The phone features a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the camera department. All of this is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with an 18W fast charging capability.

The smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port. It is a 4G VoLTE smartphone with dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It is likely to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The Redmi 10 Prime packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers. It weighs around 181 grams and is 8.9 mm thick. However, Xiaomi has not yet revealed the exact launch date of the smartphone in India.

The base 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at $179 (approx. Rs 13,300). There is also a 4GB + 128GB variant priced at $199 (approx Rs 15,000). Lastly, the phone has a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at $219 (approx Rs 16,000).