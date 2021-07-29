Xiaomi Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro: Specs, features, and what we know so far

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up for the launch of its new high-end midrange K50 series. The Xiaomi Redmi K50 series will succeed over the existing Redmi K40 lineup. Redmi is set to bring at least two devices under the K50 banner, namely Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro.

While we have barely seen any leaks around the Redmi K50 series, a fresh new leak has appeared to reveal some key specs of the Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro. Redmi K50 will feature 67W fast charging as per the leak, whereas the Redmi K50 will come with 120W fast charging. Other than that, the Redmi K50 and Redmi 50 Pro are said to feature 48-megapixel and 108-megapixel primary cameras. In addition, the same leak claims that the K50 Pro will feature Qualcomm's next-gen flagship Snapdragon 895/898 SoC. Currently, there's no confirmation on the launch date. However, we suspect the launch to take place in a few months. Considering the launch is around the corner, we decided to detail everything known about the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro so far.

Xiaomi Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro specs and features

--The Redmi K50 will soon take over the current-gen Redmi K40 series. However, not a lot of details about the lineup are out yet. That said, Mukul Sharma recently shared a screenshot of the post shared on Weibo recently. The picture says that the standard Redmi K50 will feature 67W fast charging, whereas the top-end Redmi K50 Pro will come with super-fast 120W fast charging.

Redmi K40 Pro aka Mi 11X Pro camera setup

--Other than that, the tweet reveals that Redmi K50 will sport a 48-megapixel primary shooter. While the Redmi K50 Pro will get a 108-megapixel primary lens. Besides this, Redmi K50 Pro is said to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship Snapdragon 895/Snapdragon 898 SoC.

--Furthermore, these smartphones may feature centred punch-hole displays and in-display fingerprint scanners. That said, Xiaomi hasn't yet revealed any information about the Redmi K50 lineup. So we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.

--Up until now, we have only heard about the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro, but Xiaomi could offer a few more models. The current-gen Redmi K40 series has a total of four devices - Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ and the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. So we wouldn't be surprised if the brand launches Redmi K50 Pro+ and the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition alongside the two rumoured smartphones.

--The Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro ship with the same 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Further, these smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. While the Redmi K40 is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC, the higher-end Redmi K40 Pro ships with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

--In addition to that, the Redmi K40 gets up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, whereas the Redmi K40 Pro is equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The standard K40 features a 48-megapixel sensor in the camera department, while the Redmi K40 Pro sports a 64-megapixel sensor. The other two sensors include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor which are the same for both devices. Whereas on the front, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. While video capability on the higher end K40 Pro is capped at 8K 30fps, the K40 can record only 4K 30fps footage.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro launch and Price (expected)

The Redmi K40 was launched earlier this year, and now we have begun seeing leaks around the upcoming Redmi K50 lineup. As per the fresh leak, the Redmi K50 series will arrive later this year, probably in December.

The pricing of the Redmi K50 series may see an increment, considering the upgrade in the smartphone specs. The current-gen Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro named as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India are available at a starting price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Keeping that in mind, we expect the upcoming models to be priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.