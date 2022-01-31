Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S India prices leaked, likely to start at Rs 13,999

Redmi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in India next week. These two phones have been launched globally and will arrive on February 9 in the country. Ahead of the launch price details of Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S have been tipped. The information comes from the same tipster who earlier revealed that Redmi Note 11S would be Rs 1000-2000 price than the Redmi Note 10S.

In a fresh tweet, tipster Yogesh Brar states that Redmi Note 11 will be priced at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11S may come in at Rs. 16,999, or Rs.17,499. A previous leak also hinted at the pricing of the Redmi Note 11S. As per which, the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 17,999, whereas the higher-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage could be priced at Rs 19,999.

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset and coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 13-megapixel camera for selfies at the front. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11S features a similar-sized 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display but with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It gets a quad rear camera system with a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is placed at the front. The Redmi Note 11S is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.